WWE RAW: 3 Things that shouldn't happen - Asuka loses; new Champions crowned?

18 Nov 2019

We're less than a week away from WWE's annual Survivor Series PPV, and this week's RAW will look to build a lot of excitement towards the PPV. People have already been speculating if CM Punk will mark his return at the PPV, which takes place in his hometown of Chicago, Illinois.

Anyways, WWE has done a pretty neat job in building up to this event, and RAW looks like it can be exciting. Seth Rollins has offered to put his spot on the men's team on the line against Andrade.

In the women's division, the build-up to Asuka vs. Becky Lynch continues as the former battles Natalya while the latter teams up with Charlotte Flair. There are a few things that WWE shouldn't do, which can improve the quality of the show.

In this article, we will explore three things that shouldn't happen on RAW. Please leave your thoughts below.

#3. Natalya gets the better of Asuka again

Natalya vs. Asuka

Asuka has had a very mixed year in terms of success. Despite starting 2019 as the SmackDown Women's Champion and defeating Becky Lynch at the Royal Rumble, she has fallen quite hard. For months, Asuka and Kairi Sane, known as the Kabuki Warriors, were off TV for no sensible reason.

Thankfully, things changed, and they won the Women's Tag Team Championship a while ago. Two weeks ago, Natalya pinned Asuka in a tag team match and now gets to face the latter in singles competition. Though Natalya is on the back of a historic match at Crown Jewel 2019, she shouldn't win this match.

Asuka needs the victory more as she is probably going to face Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's Championship soon. She is already suffering from a lack of momentum, and a loss will only make things worse. So it's in their best interest to let Asuka win.

