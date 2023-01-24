WWE RAW 30: 4 biggest missed opportunities

WWE RAW 30 is in the history books! A tremendous show that featured a plethora of legends and a bunch of thrilling match-ups that exceeded expectations, and wrestling fans are still buzzing about it.

Advertised for the 30th anniversary of WWE's flagship show was a US Title match between Austin Theory and Bobby Lashley, which was changed to a NoDisqualificationn encounter. Becky Lynch and Bayley were slated to battle inside a steel cage. The Usos were also expected to defend their RAW Tag Team Championships against Judgment Day. A wide array of legends were also announced for the show.

However, several missed opportunities could've further enhanced the quality of the special edition. Here are 4 of the biggest missed opportunities from WWE RAW is XXX.

#4 Ric Flair could have done much more at WWE RAW is XXX

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair was one of the biggest names advertised to appear on the history-making Monday Night show. Furthermore, this was going to be Flair's first appearance for the Stamford-based company in a long time.

The Nature Boy did what any wrestling legend or admirable father would do. The sixteen-time world champion came out in front of the Philly crowd, soaked in love, and enjoyed the spotlight for a bit. He then introduced, with much pride, his daughter, Charlotte Flair.

It was nice to see Ric put over Charlotte, but he has done that several times. The 73-year-old legend could have pulled off double-duty at WWE RAW is XXX or at least hung around for a little longer on-screen.

D-Generation-X stared down with Imperium and made Kurt Angle an honorary member of the stable, seemingly filling in for Billy Gunn. With all due respect to The Olympic Gold Medalist, Flair would have been a better addition to the legendary faction. The Nature Boy has a storied history with Triple H back in their days in Evolution, and Shawn Michaels, who retired him at WrestleMania 24.

For someone with such an eventful past with the co-leaders of DX, it would've been a better idea for Flair to revisit his old friends and share a good laugh with them on-screen instead.

#3 A Roman Reigns- Hulk Hogan staredown would've been intense

Roman Reigns and Hulk Hogan could have stared each other down.

WWE RAW IS XXX kicked off in the most electric way possible. The Immortal Hulk Hogan and Jimmy Hart excited a buzzing Philly crowd for a wild, action-packed, memorable evening. The Hulkster received a decent ovation from the audience.

Following a video package highlighting three decades of RAW, The Bloodline emerged to hold a Tribal Court with Sami Zayn. Roman Reigns and his family came out moments after The Immortal One walked backstage, meaning that there was a possibility that Reigns and Hogan could have stared each other down.

Considering that The Bloodline's acknowledgement ceremony didn't occur, it would've been worthwhile and equally thrilling to watch Hogan stare The Tribal Chief down and acknowledge him.

#2 Becky Lynch vs. Bayley should have happened

One of the biggest letdowns from WWE RAW is XXX that the advertised Steel Cage match-up between Becky Lynch and Bayley never happened. DAMAGE CTRL. executed a brutal pre-match assault on The Man that caused Adam Pearce to declare her unfit to compete.

Lynch and Bayley have been at each other's throats for months now. Their program started the week of Survivor Series: WarGames in mid-November. The feud had enough heat and momentum to warrant a big-time payoff, and WWE RAW is XXX was a fitting setting for the rivalry to come to a head.

The game plan is apparent as the creative team is stalling the inevitable encounter, hoping to enhance its heat and create more hype for the eventual payoff. However, calling off an advertised match-up without a suitable substitute is a letdown for the fans.

#1 Where were all the women?

The women were forgotten

WWE RAW is XXX was a forgettable evening for the Women's Revolution. There were virtually no female legends in the house. The Bella Twins were initially advertised for the show but were pulled from advertisements reportedly due to a conflict.

Ronda Rousey, one of the women's division's biggest stars, was absent from the show. Trailblazers like Trish Stratus and Lita, who paved the way for today's generation of WWE Superstars, were nowhere to be seen either. The only legend to appear was Alundra Blayze, sparingly used in backstage poker game segments.

Charlotte Flair's segment regarding "The Women's Revolution" left out Paige and Sasha Banks, two women who were instrumental in putting the entire division on the map. Not to mention, the men got way more screen time than the women.

Compare this to RAW 25 five years ago, when WWE acknowledged and introduced a wide variety of female superstars from all eras to the live crowd.

