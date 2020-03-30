WWE RAW (30th March 2020): Start Time, Predictions, Location & more of Monday Night RAW before WrestleMania 36

What will be The Deadman's response to AJ Styles before WrestleMania 36?

There are some big names in attendance at this week's RAW!

We are just a few days away from WrestleMania 36 and there are a few big returns and appearances that will headline this week's RAW. The Undertaker, Edge, Becky Lynch and Brock Lesnar will all be in attendance at the WWE Performance Center and all four will be looking to gain the upper hand heading into The Show Of Show

For weeks, AJ Styles has been taking personal shots at The Deadman and has even included his wife, Michelle McCool, in the conversation as well. The Phenomenal One has said The Undertaker has lost his fear factor and he will end him at WrestleMania 36. He seems so confident that he challenged The Undertaker to a Boneyard Match at WrestleMania 36.

It will be interesting to see what The Deadman will have to say about Styles' attacks last week. Will Taker have the final laugh tonight?

After Randy Orton accepting the Last Man Standing Match, we are in for the fight of a lifetime. The Viper tried to end Edge's career and even delivered a vicious RKO to his wife, Beth Phoenix. The Rated-R Superstar did get a small measure of revenge, but he knows it wasn't enough. Edge will now return to Red brand and address the WWE Universe ahead of his first match in almost nine years.

We all know that The Viper will be lurking in the shadows, coiled and ready to strike which makes it even more interesting. Will we see both men come face to face tonight?

Apart from this The Beast Incarnate, Brock Lesnar, and The Man, Becky Lynch, will be addressing their challengers Drew McIntyre and Shayna Baszler respectively.

Both the champions have their title reigns under serious scrutiny with the challengers showing how strong they are heading into The Grandest Stage of Them All.

What will the top champions of RAW have to say heading into their respective marquee matches?

Guess you will have to tune in to find out!

WWE RAW Live location, date and start time

Venue: WWE Performance Center, Orlando, FL

Day and Date: Monday, March 30, 2020

Start Time: 7 PM ET (US), 12 AM (UK)

Where to watch WWE RAW

WWE RAW can be watched live on USA Network in the United States of America, while the show will air on BT Sport and BT Sport Arena in the UK.

How, when and where to watch WWE RAW in India

WWE RAW can be watched live on Sony Ten 1 and Ten 3 (Hindi) channels in India. The show will air from 5:30 AM on 31st March.

