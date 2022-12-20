WWE RAW: 4 botches you probably missed this week (December 19)

The final episode of WWE RAW before Christmas aired last night and saw Bronson Reed make his return to the company. It's been 16 months since the NXT star was released, and finally, Triple H has been able to right the wrong that was done during his absence from the company in 2021.

Several other huge moments in last night's show saw Rhea Ripley wrestling an intergender match while The Bloodline invaded the show to send a message to Kevin Owens.

It was a stacked show that also included several scary botches for all the stars included in the list.

#4. Adam Pearce doesn't know Sami Zayn's name

Adam Pearce was on hand to try to contain some of the violence last night on RAW, which included having to make several matches on the spot. When The Bloodline invaded the show, AJ Styles took the fight to Sami Zayn before asking for a bout against the former champion.

Pearce made the match, but while making the announcement, he referred to Sami as "Sami Uso." This led many fans to think that the company had officially changed Zayn's name. However, when the match happened later in the night, he was still called Sami Zayn.

As of writing, it's unclear what Sami's name actually is, but in an official capacity, he is still Sami Zayn.

#3. Sami Zayn taps on WWE RAW

Sami Zayn took on AJ Styles later in the night and was able to pick up the win after Solo Sikoa interfered in the match. The bout should have ended much sooner since Zayn actually tapped when AJ Styles had him locked in the Calf Crusher.

The referee was in the position to see the tap, but since that wasn't the match's finish, it was overlooked. It will be interesting to see if the botch is something that Styles will pull up in the coming weeks if he steps into a feud with Zayn on WWE RAW.

#2. The Miz no-sells a ladder to the head

The Miz was able to win back his money last night after Bronson Reed made his return and attacked Dexter Lumis. The match itself was brutal and littered with botches. One of the most apparent instances came when the two men were fighting over the ladder beside the announce table.

Lumis hit the ladder, and it struck The Miz on the head, but he didn't sell it at all, which made it clear that it wasn't supposed to happen. Instead, he appeared to walk through it and continued to push Lumis inside the ladder.

#1. Rhea Ripley drops Akira Tozawa on WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley wrestled an intergender match against Akira Tozawa last night on WWE RAW, and it's clear that the two stars were not on the same level. Ripley looked to pick up Tozawa and powerbomb him on several occasions at one point, even dropping him on his head.

Ripley tried for a second time and could not lift him, leading to him delivering a hurricanrana instead.

Did you pick up on all these botches on WWE RAW? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

