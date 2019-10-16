WWE RAW: 4 Reasons why Becky Lynch defeated Charlotte Flair in the opening match

Becky Lynch managed to pick up another huge victory on RAW this week

Just like they did on the first night of the WWE Draft, the company booked a match between two huge Superstars from RAW and SmackDown. The winner would determine which brand would receive night two's opening selection.

Although the match was originally set to be between RAW’s Becky Lynch and SmackDown’s Sasha Banks, an injury sustained by Banks at Hell in a Cell kept her out of action. 'The Boss' was inevitably replaced by long-time Becky Lynch rival, Charlotte Flair.

The arch nemesis met inside the squared circle once again, and Becky showed a tremendous amount of heart, inevitably rolling up 'The Queen' with a small package for the victory.

Although the small package finish was a bit surprising, especially in a match of this magnitude, the finish allowed Lynch to take home the victory while simultaneously keeping Flair strong.

In this article, we will look at 4 reasons why Becky Lynch defeated Charlotte on this week’s RAW.

#1. Allows Lynch to prove why she was the #1 pick

Becky has received appreciation from all over

On Friday Night SmackDown, the face of the RAW Men’s Division battled the face of the SmackDown Men’s Division in a match to determine which brand would get to make the very first pick of the WWE Draft.

Creative had a difficult task of picking a victor in the match between Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns, and instead opted for a disqualification finish courtesy of The Fiend.

The match ended with a questionable Seth Rollins victory, but RAW earned the very first pick. The Red brand selected Becky Lynch, as the first overall pick in the WWE Draft. It was a headline making statement, as WWE declared Lynch's value to the company with the selection.

Since Lynch is the RAW Women’s Champion, it made sense for her to go over former SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair in the opening match of Monday Night RAW. Charlotte had nothing to lose, and Becky had everything to gain, as she has clearly become the face of the brand.

WWE had already used the disqualification finish during the first night of the draft. Doing something similar this week may have only enraged the fans. Therefore, it only made sense for WWE to pick the reigning RAW Women's Champion as the victor.

