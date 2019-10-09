WWE RAW: 4 Reasons why The Fiend attacked Cesaro after the show went off-air

Vatsal Rathod FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 3.29K // 09 Oct 2019, 10:16 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Fiend made his presence felt after RAW

After a controversial ending to the recently concluded Hell in a Cell PPV, the entire WWE Universe was eager to know how would the company right the wrongs that they felt that they did this Sunday?

In one of the more highly anticipated matches of recent times, Seth Rollins was scheduled to defend his Universal Championship against the reincarnated and sadistic new version of Bray Wyatt inside Hell in a Cell. While the match was thrilling, the no-contest ending left everyone with a sour taste in the mouth - with many even calling it one of the worst endings ever.

Throughout the Monday Night RAW that followed, fans were eagerly waiting for either of the two to appear and continue the narrative - or at least give some explanation as to why the match ended that way it did. Much to the displeasure of the fans, none of the two appeared throughout the three hours - with the first-ever mention of the Hell in a Cell main event on RAW coming in the last hour of the show.

Thankfully, the fans in attendance didn't leave entirely empty-handed, so to speak, as The Fiend made his presence felt after RAW went off the air during the dark main event between Cesaro and The Miz. He went on to attack the Swiss Cyborg, in his typical scary fashion, using the Mandible Claw.

But, what was the purpose behind this attack? In continuation of our constant analysis of The Fiend's various attacks in the past weeks, let's deeper dive and look at the four potential reasons why he attacked Cesaro after RAW went off-air.

#4 To set up a future feud with Cesaro

The Fiend appears after #RAW pic.twitter.com/9VUWQDLj50 — Vincent Dipietro of eWN (@VincentDBME) October 8, 2019

Many fans (including this writer) were skeptical about The Fiend being thrust into the Universal Championship picture so early. It would have made more sense for him to have a few more feuds to establish his character.

This Sunday's main-event did prove that those concerns were not unjustified, as the momentum of Wyatt did take a hit with that ending.

The simplest explanation possible? This attack on Cesaro could be a hint towards a future feud between the New New Face of Fear and the Swiss Cyborg. Wyatt and Cesaro have hardly crossed paths at all in the past during the Wyatt Family days, and a program between the two could turn out to be really good.

One can argue that it would have made more sense to do this on TV and it's probably correct - unless our next point is true.

1 / 4 NEXT