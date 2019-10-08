WWE RAW: 5 Reasons why neither Seth Rollins nor The Fiend showed up after Hell in a Cell

Seth Rollins and The Fiend met in a controversial HIAC match

Everyone in the sports entertainment fraternity was thrilled to see an encounter between Seth Rollins and The Fiend inside the dreaded structure known as Hell in a Cell. But when the match played out, it was so anticlimactic that the arena was drowned out in jeers.

So many believed that we would see the think tank of WWE, particularly Vince McMahon and Paul Heyman, rectify the wrongs from Hell in a Cell. However, the two biggest stars in the red brand, Seth Rollins and The Fiend, did not show up on the company's flagship show this week.

What could have been the reason for leaving out these two superstars from the mix? I do believe that these 5 theories can shed light on the entire situation.

Feel free to leave a comment and let me know what you think of the points that I have outlined.

#5 To sell the attack on Seth Rollins

The Fiend Doesn’t Care He Throws The Ref Out Of The Ring Walks Over To Seth Who’s Still Twitching From The Mallet Strike And The Fiend Locks In The Mandible Claw You End The Show With Fiend On The Top Of The Ramp And WWE Puts Seth Being Stretchered Out As A YouTube Exclusive. pic.twitter.com/qgyhSXscxV — 💀Austin Richman💀 (@AJWRichman) October 7, 2019

While blood was a big part of the Attitude Era and the subsequent Ruthless Aggression Era, it has all but disappeared in 2019, where the product is a lot tamer and sanitized than ever before. The match at Hell in a Cell ended with Seth Rollins retaining his Championship, but writhing on the floor, bleeding from the mouth, as The Fiend locked in the Mandible Claw on him to close out what had been an eventful night.

I'm guessing that if blood was involved, WWE wanted to make it seem like it was a serious injury, and they couldn't have him return as if nothing had happened on the following night. The Hell in a Cell is supposed to change you, to scar you, and Rollins was probably laid out to sell the effects of the cell, in a big way.

