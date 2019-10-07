Hell in a Cell 2019: 5 Reasons why WWE didn't make The Fiend the new Universal Champion

This was arguably the worst ending I've seen in ages

There was so much to like about the Universal Championship match until the very end of the titanic contest. As the show went off the air with chants of 'AEW' and other terms that cannot be repeated here, I wonder why WWE and Vince McMahon had Seth Rollins keep the title.

In this article, I shall speculate as to why WWE gave us one of the most disappointing shows in quite some time. Please chime in with your comments too and let me know why you believe that WWE ended the match in the way that they chose to.

All I know is that a lot of people were unhappy, but I'll try and make sense of it all from WWE's standpoint in this particular article. I really did enjoy the match with the lighting and the way that The Fiend was portrayed up until the last moment.

Let's just hope that WWE takes heed of the criticism and rectifies their mistakes over the long haul.

#5 Two part-time Champions would have been overkill, to a degree

He's going to have to have more tricks up his sleeve...#HIAC @WWERollins pic.twitter.com/Z6hDXYb9gb — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) October 7, 2019

A lot of you must have watched SmackDown on FOX where, much to the shock and amazement of those in attendance, Brock Lesnar became the new WWE Champion, pinning Kofi Kingston. One thing that's for certain is that he's not going to be showing up every single week, and neither is The Fiend, to be sure. I doubt that The Fiend will even compete unless it's a PPV match.

So, to have two part-time Champions would have been a really bad decision on WWE's part, because most people tune in to watch the Champion perform. Seth Rollins can tantalize and wow his fans on RAW, much like Kofi Kingston used to on SmackDown Live.

