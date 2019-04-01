WWE Raw: 4 rumors heading into the last episode before Wrestlemania 35

Will John Cena have a match at WrestleMania 35?

WrestleMania is just six days away, and excitement for the Showcase of the Immortals is at an all-time high, as there are many blockbuster matches to look forward to on the show. But before we can head to WrestleMania, we have to get through the go home show of Raw this week.

As WWE has put together a jam-packed show that will surely raise the hype for the show of shows, answer a lot of burning questions and tease surprises for WrestleMania this weekend. From a Raw Tag Team Title match to Kurt Angle's last match on Raw, the flagship show promises to be a highly entertaining broadcast with many twists and turns spread out along the way. So let us go through the rumors that have been attached to Raw this week.

#1 Cena's Wrestlemania Match

John Cena

When Kurt Angle announced he would retire from professional wrestling at WrestleMania 35, many instantly predicted that the man to end his career would be none other than John Cena. But WWE shocked us all when they announced that Cena would not be the man facing the Kurt Angle at WrestleMania.

The Superstar that is going to be Kurt Angle's last opponent at WrestleMania is his recent adversary Barin Corbin. This was a decision no one saw coming, and many believe that it is a work, as rumors are suggesting that John Cena could replace Corbin in this highly rated retirement match.

This week on Raw, we will see Kurt Angle in his last ever match on the flagship show against Rey Mysterio, and just like Angle's match against AJ Styles on SmackDown Live last week, this bout will surely end with a screwy finish. So, could Corbin get involved in this match or could we see John Cena appear on Raw to make his potential match against Kurt Angle official?

