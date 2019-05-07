WWE Raw: 4 Shockers & Surprises from this week’s episode (May 6, 2019)

Was this the unfinished business Roman was talking about?

Due to a fall in ratings, we expected the creatives to come out with all guns blazing this week and try to prove that they are ready to combat any dip in the viewership.

Instead, they handed us a few things to talk about which makes the company look no better, and shows that relies too much on a handful of top stars now since they haven’t really built the newer ones well.

Along with the invasion of top SmackDown Live superstars on Raw, and the announcement of the wild-card rule, there were a number of surprises and shockers from this week’s episode.

This led to many underutilized superstars coming to the top, and some well-respected ones falling to the bottom.

In this article, we will look at four such surprises, and how they affect the storylines going on in the WWE currently.

#4 Enhancement talents for the enhancement talents

In the middle of last night’s Raw, the WWE Universe was treated by a routine filler match to keep the clock ticking. However, the match was unlike a regular match between mid-card, underutilized, or forgotten superstars.

We saw The Lucha House Party in action after a few weeks, however, they fought against some unnamed local talent. This was surprising as The Lucha House Party has been working for months as nothing more than enhancement talent putting other tag teams over.

Kalisto, Gran Metalik, and Lince Dorado were in action, and all three babyfaces unloaded with their finishers, and the team scored a pinfall victory in short order.

While enhancement matches are a staple in the wrestling business, it’s always shocking to see teams which have been jobbing out for months to come back and fight unknown competition to pick up a win only to look strong.

