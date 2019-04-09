WWE Raw: 4 Standout performers who will be successful following WrestleMania 35

Brad Phillips

The Shield. - Arguably the best modern faction

The WWE Raw brand has become synonymous, creating exceptional wrestlers. Throughout the 'Monday Night Wars' both WWE and WCW battled to produce the best wrestling quality. That was only possible due to the excellent performers both companies afforded. In WWE names like; Triple H, Stone Cold, and The Rock garnered huge acclaim in the '90s. Whereas, in later years names included; John Cena, Batista, and Edge, to name but a few, (watch the video below).

In modern times, WWE Raw has afforded excellent and lackluster moments. Unfortunately due to poorly designed storylines. However, let's not forget all wrestling promotions suffer from this problem. Just think back to the memorable debut of the Shockmaster in WCW. Nevertheless, it is the performers who fans pay money to watch. Ultimately they provide the entertainment value. Therefore which WWE Raw wrestlers will standout in 2019?

#4 Finn Balor

Finn Balor portraying 'The Demon'

Finn Balor has garnered fan admiration since his debut in 2014 and faced Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 35 for the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

Previously at SummerSlam 2016, Balor faced Seth Rollins to determine the inaugural WWE Universal Champion. Unfortunately, following his victory, a sidelining injury forced him to relinquish the championship. In April 2017 Balor returned to WWE Raw television, going on to contend for the WWE Universal Championship.

Last year during WrestleMania 34 Balor narrowly missed out on capturing the WWE Intercontinental Championship. However at WrestleMania 35 this year he walked out a two-time WWE Intercontinental Champion, by defeating Bobby Lashley, (watch the video below).

With Balor as champion, there are a plethora of lucrative opponents for him. Notably, opponents such as; Elias, Apollo Crews, or EC3 all deserve better storylines. Notwithstanding Balor will be a crucial element for WWE in 2019.

