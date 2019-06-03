WWE RAW: 4 Surprising returns/appearances we can witness tonight (3 June 2019)

What all surprises could be in store for us tonight on RAW?

With just 4 days left for WWE Super ShowDown in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, WWE will bring to us the go home RAW show for the event tonight live from the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas.

Already announced for the show is Brock Lesnar's massive Money in the Bank cash-in on the Universal Champion, Seth Rollins. Fans are waiting to see whether the Beast actually cashes in on Rollins or not and if he does, whether we'll get a new Universal Champion tonight?

Other than this, a major return announced for the show tonight is that of The Dead Man himself, The Undertaker. Taker is scheduled to take on Goldberg later this week at WWE Super ShowDown in what would be the two icons first one-on-one clash in the history.

While we look forward to the chilling entrance and aura that The Undertaker will bring with himself, he might not be the only special appearance or return that we'll get tonight.

In this article, let's take a look at the 4 surprising returns/appearances that we can witness on Monday Night RAW tonight. Which of these would you be most looking forward to? Let me know your thoughts in the comments section below.

#4 The Viking Raiders

Will these two monsters return to RAW tonight?

One of the biggest gains for RAW at the Superstar Shake-up was the monstrous team of NXT, The Viking Raiders (previously known by various other names). The former NXT Tag Team Champions had a massive debut on the main roster, dominating and pinning the RAW Tag Team Champions on multiple occasions.

Just when it looked like these two would revitalize the RAW Tag scene, WWE somehow decided not to let them appear on the show. It has been several weeks since these two last appeared on RAW. With the RAW Tag Teams champion also missing from a long time, and The Usos and The Revival busy in a meaningless cringeworthy feud, the Tag division on RAW is under major threat.

These two returning tonight and challenging Hawkins and Ryder for a championship match at Super ShowDown could be the start of better things to come. After pinning them on multiple occasions, they by default should be the #1 contenders anyway.

