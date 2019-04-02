WWE Raw: 4 things the company subtly told us on the last episode before WrestleMania 35 (1 April 2019)

An action-packed RAW before WrestleMania

With less than a week left for the Grandest Stage of Them All, it was the final episode of the flagship show before the biggest wrestling event of the year. Since it was the last episode before the Showcase of Immortals, several brawls were expected. RAW did not disappoint us as it had some impressive segments and bouts.

The Universal Champion, Brock Lesnar, showed up on RAW but the challenger, Seth Rollins, stood tall while Finn Balor announced the return of his alter ego, as the Demon Balor will take on Bobby Lashley in New Jersey. Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte Flair had a colossal brawl as the three women started to tussle after beating the Riott Squad.

Meanwhile, Rey Mysterio was scheduled to face Kurt Angle, but the match got removed when the former met Baron Corbin in the main event of the night. Drew McIntyre assaulted Roman Reigns before their colossal battle at Metlife Stadium, while Batista appeared to send a message to Triple H.

Furthermore, the RAW tag team titles were on the line, but Revival defeated Ricochet and Aleister Black by count out.

Here we discuss four things WWE secretly told us on RAW this week.

#4 Demon Balor could win the Intercontinental Title

Lashley should be prepared for the Demon Balor

Finn Balor announced to bring back the Demon King at the Grandest of Them All. It was undoubtedly one of the best moments on RAW this week as the alter ego has gigantic popularity in the WWE Universe. We haven't seen the Demon Balor for an extended period, and WrestleMania is an ideal time to bring back the Demon persona.

Balor and Lashley have been involved in a lengthy feud which began after Royal Rumble. The rivalry might end at the Show of Shows. Earlier, Balor won the Intercontinental belt from Lashley, but he did not have a long title reign.

The Demon King's last appearance was at SummerSlam last year when he defeated Baron Corbin. Considering the track record of Demon Balor, he has a bright chance to reclaim the Intercontinental Title.

