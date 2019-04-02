WWE Raw: 4 things we learned from the show before WrestleMania 35 (April 1, 2019)

Ali Akber

The women were unstoppable on this week's episode

Raw rolled out its final episode before The Showcase of Immortals in an effort to leave fans wanting more and looking forward to the clashes that will take place on April 7.

They did so quite well but fell apart in a few places which could have been handled better.

Batista delivered a great segment to put the nail in the coffin before he clashes with Triple H on Sunday. The three women who will do battle for the WWE Raw Women’s Championship were also not far behind in ending the storyline before the final clash.

Seth Rollins managed to get the better of The Beast for once and may have cracked the code of how to dominate the Universal Champion.

Overall, the episode was solid with a few leakages here and there, and we will look at 4 things we learned from this week’s show and what impact it may have on WrestleMania 35.

#4 Raw’s Battle Royal participants are far too weak

To hype up the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal on this week’s Raw, WWE set up a Lumberjack Match with Apollo Crews vs. Jinder Mahal.

This was purely done keeping in mind that except for Braun Strowman, not a single participant had been built before the match and that all other participants were conveniently announced on WWE.com.

The match was nothing, with the lumberjacks the same men who will represent Raw in the Battle Royal on Sunday. The match saw Apollo Crews defeating Mahal before a brawl broke out.

Crews stood tall at the end of the brawl, most probably to act as the only other real competitor for the trophy from Raw apart from Braun Strowman.

The other men announced from Raw seem pretty ordinary and are made up of men who do not get chances on television throughout the year. SmackDown, on the other hand, has some stronger competitors for the trophy.

