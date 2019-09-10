WWE RAW: 4 things WWE got just right on the episode before Clash of Champions (September 9th, 2019)

Ali Akber

The party didn't stop on Monday Night Raw

With the build for Clash of Champions coming to a definite end on Monday night from the RAW side of affairs, WWE did all they could to make the night more memorable for the Superstars and the fans.

Not only did Stone Cold return to hype the WWE Universal Championship match, but we also saw the Four Horsewoman tear it down in the ring in tag team action.

This provided fans with ample reasons to tune in to Sunday’s pay-per-view with high expectations, and hopefully, a few changes in champions which can result in new storylines.

In this article, we will look at the 4 things that WWE got just right on this week’s episode, and how it can have an impact on the coming weeks.

#1 Giving The Viking Raiders some real competition

The Viking Raiders were one of the most destructive and unbeatable teams in NXT and were a natural choice to move to the main roster in recent months. The duo of Erik and Ivar arrived onto the main roster with many expectations from the fans, but the creative team didn’t do enough justice to them.

In the past few months, we’ve seen the duo mainly compete against local talent where they roll them over in a matter of minutes after dominating them throughout the bout. This was getting old and taking the credibility away from the team, but now WWE finally seems to have some real competition for them.

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson themselves were struggling on the main roster for quite some time, and since they’ve been paired up with AJ Styles again to form The O.C., they’ve become a real threat on the main roster.

With WWE teasing a major feud between these two teams, fans can now expect something good for both teams in the coming weeks which can result in some great matches and championship opportunities.

