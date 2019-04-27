WWE RAW: 4 WWE Superstars Alexa Bliss might choose for the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match

The Goddess has to make a huge decision

The Superstar-Shake-Up paved the way for new matches last week. With the arrival of several new superstars, it has freshened things up on the red brand. Vince McMahon's billion dollar company is gradually building new storylines, and some new feuds began after the Showcase of Immortals.

With Money in the Bank around the corner, it is expected to be an awe-inspiring show. Already four singles matches are confirmed for the show. However, the Money in the Bank Ladder match is the primary attraction of the pay-per-view.

Money in the Bank is scheduled to be held at XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut. Since the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match started two years ago, two Ladder matches will be held at XL Center.

WWE already announced that Alexa Bliss will host her show 'A Moment of Bliss' where she will announce male and female participants from the red brand for the Money in the Bank Ladder Matches.

The flagship show has many talented in-ring performers who deserve to be in the ladder match. Here we discuss four Superstars the Goddess might choose for the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

#4 Ricochet

Ricochet

Ricochet should be a top name in the list of Alexa Bliss as he is one of best high-flyers of Vince McMahon's billion dollar company. Considering it is a ladder match, the impressive high-flyer could make a significant impact.

Ricochet made his main roster debut on the RAW after Elimination Chamber this year, and he made a big statement with his swiftness in the squared circle. He teamed up with Aleister Black to compete in the Tag Team division. Ricochet might not be a favorite candidate to win the ladder match, but the former NXT North American Champion's high-flying ability could make the match interesting.

