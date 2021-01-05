WWE RAW (4th January 2021): 5 Talking Points - A night of upset victories, legend lays down a massive challenge to Drew McIntyre

RAW Legends Night certainly lived up to the expectations by delivering a memorable show which blended nostalgia and storyline developments in the perfect measure. Several legends like Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Big Show, and more marked their presence and ensured it was a night the fans won't forget anytime soon.

RAW had more than two shocking victories that surprised the viewers, while Randy Orton went on a hunt for legends throughout the show. On the other hand, several contenders for championships emerged, and the WWE Championship match had a predictable outcome, but the post-match developments have sent reverberations across the WWE Universe.

So without any further delays, let's dive and check out all the developments from RAW that have gotten the fans buzzing and guessing about the future. Do share your thoughts and opinions in the comments section.

#5 Drew McIntyre defeats Keith Lee on RAW, challenged by returning legend at Royal Rumble 2021

With several legends sitting at the ringside witnessing the action on RAW, these two had an enormous task ahead of them to put up a worthy contest. As expected, Drew McIntyre and Keith Lee had a terrific bout for the WWE Championship. These two are elite-level performers, and they rose to the occasion to have a memorable clash.

McIntyre coming on top was a predictable outcome, but we cannot discount what Lee achieved here. After reports of him being sent back to the Performance Center emerged, everyone expected Lee to be pushed down the card. His performance today made it clear he deserves to be on top.

However, the post-match developments on RAW shaken up the WWE Universe. Goldberg made his way to the ring and laid down a challenge to the champion for a match at Royal Rumble 2021. It was an utterly shocking return as he was expected to face Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship. Though those plans can still materialize, McIntyre is now staring at the biggest challenge of his career.

If there's anyone who can bring out a good match from Goldberg at this stage of his career, it is The Scottish Psychopath. WWE should be wise enough to let McIntyre defeat Goldberg at the pay-per-view and not the other way around to build towards a healthy future.