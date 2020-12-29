WWE RAW: 5 Biggest news stories - Alexa Bliss gets potentially burned, The Miz becomes Mr. MITB again (December 28, 2020)

From the new number one contender for Drew McIntyre's WWE Championship being determined to Alexa Bliss laying down a huge challenge, this week's edition of RAW featured many contrasting moments.

The pro wrestling world hasn't been the same since Brodie Lee passed away last Saturday at the age of 41 due to a non-COVID-19 lung issue. Various WWE Superstars on the last episode of RAW in 2020 paid tribute to the man known as Jon Huber, and the show as a whole stepped up in different ways this week.

Here are the five biggest news stories from this week's episode of WWE RAW (December 28, 2020).

#5: The Hurt Business dominated on the last WWE RAW episode of 2020 against The New Day and The Hardy Bros.; Lashley confirmed his appearance for the Royal Rumble match

When it comes to the best pro wrestling factions of 2020, The Hurt Business will probably make the top three picks for the same criteria in most WWE fans' lists.

MVP's faction has not only earned him a new purpose in WWE, but the group has elevated stars like Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin, who are currently the RAW Tag Team Champions. As far as Bobby Lashley is concerned, The All-Mighty has become one of the most dominant stars in the current WWE landscape.

The Hurt Business fought against The New Day - Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods - and The Hardy Bros. (Jeff Hardy and Matt Riddle) in an eight-man tag team contest this week.

It was Lashley's Hurt Lock hold on Hardy that led The Hurt Business to a victory.

Lashley announced his participation in the Royal Rumble match on the same episode, and he has to be one of the frontrunners who could win that contest in 2021.

Additionally, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler were also established as entrants in the Women's Royal Rumble match during this episode of WWE RAW.