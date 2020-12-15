From Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton's game of hide-and-seek to Lana facing her fears against Nia Jax, this week's edition of WWE RAW featured many contrasting moments.

The Red brand delivered an entertaining go-home episode before WWE TLC, which did a good job in getting WWE fans excited for this Sunday's pay-per-view. There were some notable takeaways from most segments or matches that aired this week, even though a few booking decisions were questioned after the show was over.

Let us know what you thought about this particular episode in the comments section below.

Here are the five biggest news stories from this week's episode of WWE RAW (December 14, 2020).

#5: Jaxson Ryker returned to the main roster as a follower of Elias on WWE RAW

The Forgotten Sons star, Jaxson Ryker, had been taken off from WWE TV after he made some controversial comments during the Black Lives Matter movement earlier this year.

While Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake of The Forgotten Sons have become King Corbin's henchmen over on WWE SmackDown, Ryker returned in a recent episode of Main Event alongside Elias.

In that particular Main Event episode, 24/7 shenanigans took over Elias and Ryker's segment. A similar variation of that scenario played out on this week's WWE RAW, as R-Truth's unintentional interruption invited several WWE Superstars to come out and chase the 24/7 Champion.

Advertisement

Out of those Superstars, Gran Metalik was attacked by Jaxson Ryker to end the segment.

Elias and Ryker's partnership stems from The Drifter being enlightened after getting electrocuted in the Symphony of Destruction match against Jeff Hardy.

Ryker chose the path to Walk With Elias as a part of The Drifter's grand vision, and it looks like both of them will be featured together as a staple duo on the Red brand from this point onwards.

Finally, Elias has a bodyguard that could protect him from any uninvited guests during his concerts on WWE RAW.