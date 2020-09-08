From a highly entertaining main event featuring Dominik Mysterio, to an important development with RETRIBUTION's arc, this week's edition of WWE RAW featured many contrasting moments.

The Red brand put on a good episode in terms of storytelling this past week. WWE often comes up short while delivering a newsworthy episode on Monday nights, but this week's WWE RAW was certainly momentous, to say the least.

The episode also consisted of some important plot developments when it came to RAW's top storylines. Let us know what you thought about this particular episode in the comments section below.

Here are the five biggest news stories from this week's episode of WWE RAW (September 7, 2020).

#5 Drew McIntyre finally got his "payback" against Randy Orton

It wasn't too long ago that Randy Orton punted Drew McIntrye's head to a point where the WWE Champion had to be stretchered into an ambulance.

McIntyre made a classic comeback and returned to the Red brand at the start of this week's WWE RAW, interrupting The Viper's speech. McIntyre beat up his Clash of Champions opponent, but that was not the only time Orton's head would get Claymore-kicked.

The match between Randy Orton and Keith Lee ended via disqualification when the WWE Champion attacked The Viper for the second time on the night. Orton, who looked visible shaken backstage, was Claymore-kicked once again backstage later in the night.

In a twisted form of irony, it was Randy Orton who got stretchered into an ambulance on this week's WWE RAW, as Drew McIntyre gained his payback on the road to Clash of Champions.

However, Keith Lee came across as a secondary plot device in this storyline, which didn't do The Limitless One any favours.