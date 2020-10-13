WWE RAW: 5 Biggest news stories - Surprising main event, Alexa Bliss and The Fiend's motive revealed? (October 12, 2020)

From an interesting return to a Women's Battle Royal that saw a surprising winner, this week's edition of WWE RAW featured many contrasting moments.

RAW was an enjoyable show, thanks to Night Two of this year's WWE Draft. Aside from a few questionable booking decisions, it truly felt like a new season of both RAW and SmackDown has begun from this point onwards.

Here are the five biggest news stories from this week's episode of WWE RAW (October 12, 2020).

#5: Elias returned to attack Jeff Hardy on WWE RAW

The last time WWE fans saw Elias was during the Intercontinental Championship Tournament, where he was unable to continue after suffering an injury due to a car accident, in kayfabe. In reality, Elias needed to take time off because of a torn pectoral muscle.

Interestingly, Jeff Hardy was arrested for the aforementioned incident, even though he was framed under the context of his storyline with Sheamus.

So it is only befitting that Elias returned to attack The Charismatic Enigma, thus turning back to a heel through this process.

Elias attacked Hardy with a guitar when the latter was facing AJ Styles and Seth Rollins in a pretty engaging triple threat match. The interference allowed Styles to pick up the victory via pinfall.

This was Seth Rollins' farewell match under The Monday Night Messiah moniker since he was drafted to SmackDown on Night One. Elias was drafted to RAW last night, and The Charismatic Enigma will stay on the Red brand as well.

Next week, Elias has got a special concert planned for Hardy, and don't forget, The Drifter's new music album will release later this month.