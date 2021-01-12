WWE RAW: 5 Biggest news stories - Triple H and Alexa Bliss return, Ric Flair enters romantic angle (January 11, 2021)

From Triple H's return to Sheamus and Keith Lee's interesting storyline, this week's edition of WWE RAW featured many contrasting moments.

Drew McIntyre was set to be a major part of this episode until the news of his COVID-19 diagnosis forced WWE to change plans at the last minute. As a result, this week's episode from the Red brand can't be fairly judged as compared to the usual affair that the fans are accustomed to on Monday nights.

It was a decent show in parts, given the fact it wasn't quite perfect under the aforementioned circumstances.

Here are the five biggest news stories from this week's episode of WWE RAW (January 11, 2021).

#5: Drew McIntyre addressed Goldberg's Royal Rumble challenge on WWE RAW

“I am one of the fortunate ones with no symptoms, but I assure you, COVID should not be taken lightly.” — @DMcIntyreWWE #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/0Pd2vQHyUH — WWE (@WWE) January 12, 2021

Drew McIntyre wasn't physically present inside the ThunderDome this week, but the WWE Champion still managed to address viewers and fans through a video.

Before talking about Goldberg, McIntyre urged everyone to take appropriate safety measures against coronavirus. When it came to the WCW legend, Drew McIntyre admitted that Goldberg was one of his heroes back in the day. McIntyre was a bit starstruck when Goldberg came down the ramp to address him on WWE RAW Legends Night.

McIntyre was unsure about the WWE Hall of Famer's Royal Rumble challenge at first, as The Scottish Warrior compared the situation to Goldberg stepping up against a prime version of himself.

However, McIntyre eventually accepted the challenge when Goldberg physically provoked him on RAW Legends Night.

It was nice to see that McIntyre was allowed to address his COVID-19 situation. The Goldberg angle took a backseat this week for obvious reasons, but other aspects of the show related to McIntyre were addressed in interesting ways, which shall be covered in the next few slides.