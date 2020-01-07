5 Consequences of Brock Lesnar entering the Royal Rumble

The Beast is entering the Royal Rumble first

This week on RAW, there was a huge buzz around the name Brock Lesnar. The WWE Champion was scheduled to make an appearance to reveal his plans. As soon as the Monday night show went on air, The Beast's theme hit the arena and the champion, along with his advocate, made his way to the ring.

While the audience and the millions watching on their television sets were eager to know what plans were in the works for the current WWE Champion, Paul Heyman dropped a bombshell. Heyman announced that Lesnar would be entering this year's Royal Rumble. Not only will Lesnar be a part of this year's Rumble, but he will also be entering the match as the number one entrant.

Now, the WWE Universe has witnessed the WWE Champion enter the Royal Rumble as the first Superstar when Roman Reigns defended his WWE Title in 2016, but this announcement sounded bizarre. Think about it. Neither is Lesnar's Title on the line nor is he in the need to challenge a champion at WrestleMania. One can only wait to see how this story unfolds but here, I try to drill down the consequences of Lesnar's entry into the Royal Rumble match.

#5 One match, many faceoffs

Heyman believes nobody can challenge Lesnar for his title.

Paul Heyman made it very clear that neither he nor Lesnar thinks that there is anyone, on the RAW, SmackDown or NXT roster, worthy enough of challenging The Beast for the WWE Title. While that is a bold statement, WWE does have a lot of budding talent that many fans would love to see face Lesnar in a match.

This year, it has been officially announced that NXT Superstars will play an equal part in the Royal Rumble match. Today's pool of NXT Stars is a force to reckon with. Matt Riddle, Keith Lee, The Velveteen Dream are a few names that fans would run wild behind if there is a moment between them and Lesnar during the match.

Not only the NXT Stars but also a few legends that we all know make an appearance in the Rumble. WWE spares no expense at this time of the year and wants its fans to go home feeling happy after the Rumble. Don't be surprised to see Lesnar facing off against a familiar foe in the match.

