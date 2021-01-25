WWE RAW: 5 Finishes for Alexa Bliss and Asuka's RAW Women's Championship match 

WWE has announced a massive match for the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW as Alexa Bliss is all set to challenge RAW Women's Champion Asuka for her title this week. Asuka and Alexa Bliss faced each other in the main event of last week's RAW where Bliss came out victorious in a dramatic fashion after changing into her darker version mid-match.

Alexa Bliss has already announced her entry into this year's women's Royal Rumble match, making this contest even more special. Will we see the RAW Women's Championship change hands just one week before WWE Royal Rumble 2021?

In this article, let's take a look at five things that could happen when Alexa Bliss takes on Asuka for her RAW Women's Championship this week. Be sure to comment down and let us know your thoughts and predictions for the same.

#5 Randy Orton costs Alexa Bliss the match

Last week on RAW, Randy Orton appeared in a mask claiming that he had suffered first-degree burns on his face, courtesy of Alexa Bliss' fireball attack on him a week ago. Orton furiously claimed that he blames 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt for that as he was using Alexa Bliss.

That feud is surely far from over and this week on RAW, Randy Orton might end up costing Alexa Bliss her match against Asuka. Reports have suggested that WWE is planning a gimmick match between Orton and The Fiend at Royal Rumble 2021.

The Observer is reporting that WWE is planning Randy Orton vs. The Fiend in a Firefly Funhouse match at the Royal Rumble. pic.twitter.com/65P2rx6akN — The Exposed Turnbuckle (@X_Turnbuckle) January 1, 2021

Orton could interfere in the RAW Women's Championship match and go on to deliver an RKO to Alexa Bliss. This could finally lead to the return of The Fiend to protect Bliss from Orton, ultimately setting up a match between the two at Royal Rumble later this month. This would also prevent Bliss from taking a clean loss and keep the RAW Women's title on Asuka.