WWE RAW: 5 finishes for Liv Morgan & Rusev vs Lana & Bobby Lashley

Rohit Nath FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 Published Jan 14, 2020

Jan 14, 2020 IST SHARE

Next week!

It's crazy to think that the Rusev-Bobby Lashley-Lana storyline has been going on since late September. It's gone from controversial to being a part of programming that people have seemingly accepted.

Moreover, the fact that it has driven the level of interest that it has is the reason why WWE has kept it going for so long. Just when you think that they could end the rivalry, they do something to extend it - but we'll get back to that part later.

The viewership on YouTube and the level of engagement on social media speak for itself. These kinds of storylines attract far more interest than many people might realize and the late addition of Liv Morgan at the end of 2019 has only driven the interest up.

On the latest episode of RAW, Lashley defeated Rusev once again thanks to some help from Lana. Liv Morgan interjected as well but Lana threw a cup of Pepsi on her face, causing the distraction and allowing Lashley to win.

Backstage, Lana made an offer for a mixed tag team match next week - with Bobby Lashley furious at her for doing so. The challenge has been accepted and here are five ways it could end.

#5. Yet another dusty finish

It keeps going on

We'll get the most obvious one out of the way first. In all likeliness, the match could have a dusty finish even though it shouldn't. WWE has done a good job of dragging the feud out and it's currently the fourth month of this storyline going on.

They will drag it out as much as they want to and to do that the easy way, a dusty finish would be how it's done. That way, it protects all Superstars and gives them a reason to book it again.

1 / 5 NEXT