Best and Worst of WWE RAW- Brock Lesnar helps in a title change, No plans for a former Champion?

R-Truth actually assumed that Heyman was in the Royal Rumble

This week's episode of WWE RAW was certainly not the best episode of the show that I've seen but it was also certainly far from the worst. If it had to rate the show out of 10, I'd probably give it a solid 6.5.

The good bits of the show were certainly very awesome indeed and there was a lot of uneventful stuff on RAW as well. So, with that said, let's look at what worked on this show and what didn't.

#1 Best: R-Truth assumes that Paul Heyman is in the Royal Rumble

“You will go flying over that top rope, @HeymanHustle!” - @RonKillings moments after declaring for the #RoyalRumble, and moments before undeclaring. 🤣🤣🤣🤣



(via @wwe) pic.twitter.com/RkhH9ydC1S — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) January 14, 2020

When we talk about the all-time greats, we mention names like Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, John Cena, and even Brock Lesnar, to an extent. But honestly, R-Truth's name deserves to be there for his longevity and just how amazing the man is, so many years after he started in the business. When was the last time you saw the fearsome Beast Incarnate laughing his guts out in the manner that he did on WWE RAW this week?

It was because Brock Lesnar destroyed R-Truth that Mojo Rawley was able to become the 24/7 Champion and I thought the whole thing was really well done. Rawley has been getting a lot of TV time in the past few days, and it makes sense for him to hold the Championship.

If you were planning on skipping RAW, only watch this one segment.

