6 things WWE subtly told us on RAW: Reason why top star joined Rollins' faction, unexpected Champion confronts Lesnar (January 13th, 2020)

What an episode!

The second edition of Monday Night RAW in 2020 was a solid one. While we liked last week's episode a bit more, this one certainly gave it a run for its money. It always helps when the crowd is hot and on the latest episode, they were great - being appreciative of the matches they saw.

There was a bunch of twists and turns in the episode and we'll jump right away into what happened in the triple threat match that had a direct impact on the main event. There have been more matches announced for next week's episode and certain Superstars have gained a lot of momentum heading into the Royal Rumble.

Next week is the go-home show and here's what WWE subtly told us on the latest RAW!

#6. Buddy Murphy's stock rises even in defeat

What an ending

When you get a standing ovation and "This is awesome!" chants twice during a match, you know that you're doing something right. It's been clear since the first time Aleister Black and Buddy Murphy faced off that the two men have great chemistry together.

After having yet another great match with Black, Murphy was defeated and spent the rest of the show ringside looking distraught. You read that right. Even during Erick Rowan's squash match, he was seen ringside, rejecting an interview from Charly Caruso.

In the main event, Seth Rollins asked him to help and Murphy obliged, hitting Big Show with a low blow. He helped Rollins and the AoP pick up the win and joined the faction after the match.

The reason why it happened is possibly that he was always rumored to be a Superstar who Paul Heyman wanted to push. His stock has grown even in defeat and there are big things planned for him. This is a reward in a way for the work he's been putting in the past year and more.

