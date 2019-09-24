WWE RAW: 5 Likeliest Superstars that The Fiend could attack at next week's Season Premiere

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10 1.73K // 24 Sep 2019, 10:44 IST

Bray Wyatt has pretty much taken over WWE RAW now

He's really glad that you're his friend and this is a friendship that will never ever end, dear reader. His name is Bray Wyatt but he also goes by 'The Fiend', and as I type this, he's the hottest commodity in the world of sports entertainment.

This week's show ended with him applying a mandible claw to one Braun Strowman and laying him out, a feat that few have accomplished in WWE with such ease. It is very clear that he's being given a monster push and I daresay that he'll be the Universal Champion at Hell in a Cell 2019.

And for WWE to make next week's RAW Season Premiere episode a special one, The Fiend needs to continue his momentum with a brutal attack. Who could his next potential victim be?

In this article, I will list out the 5 likeliest candidates who could be potentially taken out.

#5 Rey Mysterio

If you take a gander at all of the legends that The Fiend has attacked thus far, most of them would not be able to retaliate against his dark, devious ways. Kurt Angle and Jerry Lawler are retired and so is Mick Foley, the man who handed him his finisher. Of course, Kane can still go but he's knee-deep in a political career that seems to be going quite well.

Rey Mysterio is an active legend from the roster who can actually fight back and maybe even wrestle The Fiend in a contest, somewhere down the line someday. He can go just as well as he used to in his prime and I'm almost certain that between him and Wyatt, most people would pick Mysterio as a far better worker.

Will it be Mysterio? Only time will tell for sure.

