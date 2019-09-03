WWE RAW: 5 Major digs Superstars took on the show tonight

Vatsal Rathod
03 Sep 2019, 18:17 IST

Those were some amazing promos!

With just two weeks to go for WWE Clash of Champions, Monday Night RAW came live to us from the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore. The show did a decent job in building up the upcoming PPV, announcing a major match and also witnessing an unexpected turn in the main event.

Throughout the show, numerous superstars took major digs not just at their opponents, but the entire company itself. In this article, let's take a look at five of them. Did you enjoy tonight's edition of RAW? Let us know in the comments section below.

#5 AJ Styles calling out the random title matches being booked in WWE

AJ Styles calling out what fans actually don’t like in #WWE. Random title matches, random tag teams and Michael Cole. Did he turn face?? #RAW pic.twitter.com/A2s7hEW4Gg — Offended Podcast (@OffendedPod) September 3, 2019

The opening segment of Monday Night RAW saw the RAW Tag Team Champions have a contract signing for their Universal Title match against each other at Clash of Champions. What was looking to be another cliche segment with the two taking jabs at each other took an interesting turn as the OC interrupted.

The United States champion, AJ Styles, was on fire on the mic as he went on to reveal some actual truths about the booking in the company.

"Are you kidding me!? Why does Braun Strowman get an opportunity (at the Universal Championship)? Because he's Seth Rollins' partner, is that it? Because he literally looked at the Universal Championship, picked it up and go (imitating Strowman's heavy voice) "Oww Braun Strowman would like to have this pretty thing", is that why?"

Truth be told, Styles indeed spoke out the views of many fans as evident by the plethora of tweets appreciating him for that promo. While it makes sense for the champion to pick his challenger on his terms, shouldn't there be some qualifying criteria?

Styles also mentioned how the US Champion should be the first in line to get a shot at the top title on RAW, which indicates a feud between him and Rollins after Clash of Champions (if they already aren't feuding in many ways!)

What is your take on AJ's comments on RAW tonight,?

