WWE RAW: 5 major things that can happen on the Rusev-Lana divorce court segment

Rohit Nath FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 09 Dec 2019, 21:30 IST SHARE

It's all over!

The "tragedy" has struck. Tonight on Monday Night RAW, we will officially see the divorce of Rusev and Lana on screen. It's been a few years and they've been a fan-favorite couple for a long time, especially during Rusev's height of the "Rusev Day" run along with Aiden English.

It was initially announced as a "King's divorce court" segment featuring Jerry Lawler, but it hasn't been advertised as that recently. Either way, Lawler's presence isn't necessarily important. We're going to be in for a segment that many fans hope will result in Rusev vs Bobby Lashley at TLC 2019 and subsequently, the end of the feud as well.

However, WWE has gone all guns blazing with this storyline and due to the high numbers it's been getting on TV, YouTube, and social media, there's no doubt that they're going to try and have a swerve or two in the coming segment. Here are a few major things that can happen.

#5. Another major arrest takes place

Bobby Lashley and Lana got arrested last week

Last week's episode of RAW saw Rusev and Bobby Lashley get into it with yet another brawl. Rusev was supposed to be arrested as Lana had filed a restraining order against him, but in a big twist, Rusev got away while Lashley and Lana got arrested.

That was predicted and tonight, we could see something even crazier and yet another arrest. While some would argue that it would be repetitive and unoriginal, it would certainly follow a level of consistency in the storyline.

It would be good if all three of them were arrested and it led to a crazy brawl backstage or force the locker room to separate the two. Then again, they aren't big enough stars for the entire locker room to come out and stop them. (Though it did happen to Lashley when he feuded with Roman Reigns last year).

1 / 5 NEXT