WWE RAW: 5 Massive surprises that could happen on Day 1 of the Paul Heyman regime

What changes could Paul Heyman bring to the red brand?

It was expected that Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff would begin their roles as Executive Directors of their respective brands from mid-July. But a leaked graphic from WWE indicates that they will start a brand new era from this week itself.

It also looks like they will become the faces of their respective brands as on-screen authority figures too. With that in mind, let us look at 5 surprises they could potentially book on this week's show.

We all know that the ratings for RAW and SmackDown Live have reached record lows in recent times and with the repeat success of AEW, this could be a worrying statistic. Luckily, Paul Heyman is one of the greatest minds in the history of the business, and he could help change RAW to make it an exciting show again.

Here are 5 surprises he could potentially book on this week's show.

#5 Paul Heyman chooses another client

Cedric Alexander was the face of 205 Live, putting on exceptional matches every time he stepped into the ring. And then he was called up to the main roster, and his incredible abilities were entirely forgotten. Someone like Paul Heyman is adept at discovering the best qualities about an individual and a performer and showcasing it to the world.

I would love to see Paul Heyman announce to the world that he'd chosen to take on yet another client because Brock Lesnar does not show up every single week to perform for the fans. And then to the shock of the WWE Universe, this guy could be Cedric Alexander.

Bear in mind that it was Paul Heyman who popularized the Cruiserweight style in the United States. Cedric Alexander would benefit immensely from Paul Heyman's microphone skills as well.

