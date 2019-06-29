×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE Rumors: WWE accidentally leaks information on new authority figures before debut

Rohit Nath
FEATURED WRITER
News
637   //    29 Jun 2019, 11:34 IST

An era could be over
An era could be over

What's the story?

As you probably know by now, Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff have been named as the new Executive directors of WWE RAW and SmackDown Live respectively. The biggest question coming out of it has been as to whether they will both be on-screen authority figures.

Thanks to none other than WWE themselves, we have seemingly gotten a confirmation that Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff will be on-screen authority figures on their respective brands.

In case you didn't know...

Stephanie McMahon and Triple H have taken a bit of a back seat in terms of their on-screen roles. They do appear from time to time, but they make sure that when they do, there is a good reason to do it.

In the meantime, Shane McMahon has taken that mantle, being a ruthless authority figure both on RAW and SmackDown Live. He has also increased his time in the ring as well, something that fans haven't exactly been happy about.

Eric Bischoff and Paul Heyman were recently signed on as Executive directors of SmackDown Live and RAW respectively. They'll be overseeing the creative aspects as well as dealing with TV executives from their network channels.

The heart of the matter

WWE usually has their advertisements for upcoming shows. This coming week will see the first episodes of RAW and SmackDown Live for the month and WWE leaked information before they were supposed to.

Thanks to Sean Ross Sapp from Fightful, it was revealed that Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff will be authority figures on RAW and SmackDown each. Here are the posters promoting it.

This basically means that Heyman and Bischoff will begin their new roles as soon as this week. Hopefully, the Wild Card rule will be done away with sooner than later. But given the number of Interbrand feuds, that won't be happening anytime soon.

What's next?

It's going to be interesting to see what Heyman and Bischoff bring to the table as authority figures. They're expected to begin imminently, with their backstage roles starting around mid-July.

Tags:
Paul Heyman Eric Bischoff
Advertisement
WWE Rumors: Backstage news on when Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff will begin their new roles
RELATED STORY
5 times Roman Reigns attacked WWE authority figures
RELATED STORY
5 times Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff clashed in WWE
RELATED STORY
5 people who could replace Triple H & the McMahons as WWE authority figures
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: WWE accidentally confirms WrestleMania title match on Instagram
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Details on Rusev's WWE future after his leave of absence
RELATED STORY
WWE Stomping Grounds: 5 Things you need to know before tonight's PPV
RELATED STORY
5 major feuds Eric Bischoff had in WWE
RELATED STORY
5 Wrestlers who became authority figures
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Update on why Finn Balor is not on WWE TV 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us