WWE RAW: 5 Most likely teammates for Kevin Owens & Samoa Joe against Seth Rollins & The AoP

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10 Published Jan 01, 2020

Jan 01, 2020 IST SHARE

Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe make quite a formidable team

There's not a person alive (or dead, namely The Undertaker) who can claim that the pairing of Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe is not terrifying. But the fact remains that there's only two of them and their adversaries have the numbers advantage.

So who could potentially team up with these two powerhouses to even the odds for the babyfaces, you ask? In this article, I shall attempt to answer your question and I do hope you will agree with me as well!

In case you do, please let me know in the comments section right below. In case you do not, you can still sound off in the section below and I promise to respect your opinion.

The picks have to be formidable because Seth Rollins is arguably WWE's top superstar, while Akam and Rezar have been booked as monster heels.

#5 Ricochet

It’s funny how in my 16th & 17th year of professional wrestling/sports entrainment I’m still “breaking out”.



Thank you to all my fans and the haters, without you I wouldn’t be here. It’s been a wild, crazy, hella fun journey so far. Let’s see what the future holds!?@WWENXT @WWE pic.twitter.com/qUnO3PXAwc — WWE’s resident Superhero 👑 (@KingRicochet) December 23, 2019

Ricochet is the future. He wrestles an athletic style that connects with the younger generation and has a look that WWE is traditionally known to like. There's no doubting that he'll be a big star in time.

I wonder if the first step towards that is for him to be the third man in the babyface alliance that takes on the heels who have been terrorizing RAW with their numbers. If Samoa Joe brings the muscle, and Kevin Owens brings the brain, Ricochet could bring an aerial style to the match that wows the audience as he defies gravity to perform inhuman stunts.

I just don't know if he is the right fit to enter into this role, and this is why I'm slotting him at Number 5. Ricochet suffered a loss to Andrade on this week's episode of RAW, and momentum isn't necessarily on his side right now. Ricochet is most definitely the future, but these 4 other contenders may be the present.

1 / 5 NEXT