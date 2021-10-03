WWE RAW - 5 Possible surprises - Setup for Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns, Major title change 

WWE RAW is guaranteed to be an explosive show this week. Not only does it mark the return of Goldberg after the events of SummerSlam, but the second night of the draft will take place.

So much could happen during the three-hour-long broadcast. With enough creativity, WWE RAW could even outshine SmackDown, a great show in its own right. With that said, here are five surprises that could happen during the show.

As always, this is not an article based on inside information. This is based on conjecture alone because the writer is a fan of WWE RAW and SmackDown, much like you are. So, in the same vein, if you want to suggest surprises, too, feel free to do so in the comments section.

#5 The Usos show up on WWE RAW to get speared and jackhammered by Goldberg

Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns was supposed to be the main event at WrestleMania once upon a time. Unfortunately, as luck would have it, the pandemic hit, and plans went awry.

We know that The Usos will be on WWE RAW this week to ensure their Tribal Chief's orders are carried out. Once there, they could run into a roadblock called Goldberg. And yes, they could undoubtedly eat a spear and a jackhammer or both!

Goldberg is returning to wreak vengeance, hellfire, and brimstone upon Bobby Lashley for what happened to his son. But let's assume for a minute that Lashley manages to leave WWE RAW in the nick of time. Goldberg would be in quite a mood then.

The spear machine, Goldberg, bulldozing through the roster would be a sight to behold!

