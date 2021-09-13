Create
WWE RAW – 5 Possible Surprises – Unexpected Champion crowned, Two former Champions team up, Bobby Lashley to face former Champ?

This is guaranteed to be a loaded episode of WWE RAW
Riju Dasgupta
Modified Sep 13, 2021 11:06 AM IST
WWE RAW was beaten by AEW Dynamite in the 18-49 key demographic and, as a result, changes were made to the show. On the heels of a great episode of SmackDown, it may finally be time for Vince McMahon to remind us why he's dominated the business for so long.

The card is already stacked, and all that's missing is a whole bunch of surprises. The company needs to shake things up to ensure that RAW becomes a must-see. What steps could they take to make this happen?

#5 Big E crashes WWE RAW and defeats a tired Lashley

Randy Orton and Bobby Lashley will clash for the WWE Championship on RAW this week! There's every chance that after a valiant effort, it will be Lashley who triumphs and picks up the win. But then, when you least expect it, Big E could show up and cash in his contract.

If Big E does become WWE Champion this week, it could mean a hook for the audience to tune in next week! RAW needs all the shots in the arm that it can get because it's not perceived to be an exciting show anymore. Big E and Lashley could tear it up in the months that follow.

In fact, do not forget that Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods are RAW Superstars. If a new version of The Hurt Business is formed over the next few months, we could even see a faction vs. faction feud. The possibilities, in this case, are truly exciting.

