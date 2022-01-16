WWE RAW - 5 Possible surprises - Paul Heyman with the ultimate swerve; real-life couple turns face; major reunion?

WWE RAW this week is a very important show, a critical one on the road to the 2022 Royal Rumble. So many components could come together this week in the best possible manner, to set the course on the Road to the Rumble.

In this article, we shall look at a few surprises that could potentially transpire. Be sure to share your thoughts, views, and comments in the space right below. If you think we've missed out on a surprise or two, please let us know.

#5 Paul Heyman makes a deal with WWE RAW faction The Hurt Business

MVP and Bobby Lashley are clearly at odds with The Hurt Business, which is something that Paul Heyman could certainly use to his advantage. Could he pay Benjamin and Alexander on this week's show to take Lashley out and gain the upper hand in the upcoming fight against Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble? We know that while Brock Lesnar may be a babyface, his manager is not above these tricks.

We all know that there's no way that Brock Lesnar will wrestle on a random episode of WWE RAW which leaves a vacancy in the main event picture. It allows Bobby Lashley to potentially clash with both of these men, and maybe a third superstar that aligns with them.

Someone like Omos immediately comes to mind as a thug for hire that Paul Heyman would pay a large amount of money to, to take the competition out.

It is often impossible to fit every talented soul into a three-hour-long show but through engaging storylines, anything is possible. Paul Heyman has always been about elevating the men who do not get the screen-time they deserve, and this scenario could certainly transpire on this week's RAW episode.

