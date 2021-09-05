WWE RAW - 5 Possible surprises- 2 Major face turns, Crazy twist in a big title match, A new tag team is formed 

WWE RAW will air from Miami, Florida, this week. It doesn't take a genius to see that the show needs a fair share of surprises because the current product is stale and quite unexciting.

Last week's episode was not very appealing, and in fact, one could go so far as to say that it was rather disappointing. WWE RAW has the chance to remedy things this week with a bunch of surprises that entice the audience. How do they draw the audience in and grip them for the long haul?

Here are some surprises that we have in mind! As always, you are welcome to disagree and share your own thoughts about WWE RAW in the comments.

Do not forget that this is a follow-up show to AEW All Out in Chicago, so WWE RAW will need to come out, all guns blazing.

#5 WWE RAW star Sheamus turns face and steps up to Bobby Lashley

Lashley vs. Sheamus was a match that was advertised for last week's edition of WWE RAW, but it did not happen. One has to assume that the reason for that is it's going to be pushed to the upcoming pay-per-view. This gives Sheamus enough time to become a babyface over the weeks that follow.

Sheamus has been putting on incredible performances as of late and could continue doing so as a babyface. He can still retain his 'brawler' character and this time, the audience on WWE RAW can chant along to the 'Ten beats of the Bodhran'.

Imagine what a slugfest a Championship match against Bobby Lashley would be like. The All Mighty steamrolls through Sheamus but elevates him in the process.

This could be a filler feud until Goldberg is ready to return for the grudge match against Lashley.

