WWE RAW - 5 Possible surprises- Lita attacked by an unexpected name, Another WWE Hall of Famer returns for one last run, Big heel turn 

Not a lot has been advertised for WWE RAW this week. We know that Lita will make a big return, and we also know that Riddle and Seth Rollins are scheduled to take each other on. These are exciting developments, but a few more surprises, if they happen, would be the icing on the cake.

So, what can fans expect on the road to The Elimination Chamber and beyond?

In this article, we shall put our fantasy booking hats on and look at a few unexpected scenarios that could really make the show exciting. There's no guarantee that any of these changes will happen this week. But then again, if they do happen, it would be awesome.

#5 Could Rey Mysterio turn heel on his son Dominik in the first of 5 WWE RAW surprises this week?

Listen, Rey Mysterio is the cover star for WWE 2K22, meaning that ideally, he should be the center of attention for the foreseeable future. That said, he hasn't even been a featured part of the show for a while. In fact, last week on WWE RAW, he even lost to AJ Styles in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match.

Could he potentially take his son out this week and set up a match for WrestleMania?

Rey Mysterio turning heel would be a huge deal because he's one of those quintessential babyfaces, the ultimate underdog. And maybe Dominik Mysterio could win his father's mask at WrestleMania while the living legend retires.

Sure, Rey Mysterio still performs at the highest level to this date, but it may be time to crown his successor, the next luchador megastar. This may be Dominik's breakout performance, allowing him to take his place at the top.

Edited by Debottam Saha