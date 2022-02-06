×
WWE RAW - 5 Possible surprises- Lita attacked by an unexpected name, Another WWE Hall of Famer returns for one last run, Big heel turn 

Lita's return to RAW this week should be absolutely awesome
Riju Dasgupta
Modified Feb 06, 2022 12:46 PM IST
Listicle

Not a lot has been advertised for WWE RAW this week. We know that Lita will make a big return, and we also know that Riddle and Seth Rollins are scheduled to take each other on. These are exciting developments, but a few more surprises, if they happen, would be the icing on the cake.

So, what can fans expect on the road to The Elimination Chamber and beyond?

Monday on @SYFY!🔴 @AmyDumas is back on the red brand🔴 @SuperKingofBros squares off with @WWERollins #WWERaw https://t.co/YZE86dLGYZ

In this article, we shall put our fantasy booking hats on and look at a few unexpected scenarios that could really make the show exciting. There's no guarantee that any of these changes will happen this week. But then again, if they do happen, it would be awesome.

As always, you are welcome to chime in with your thoughts and views in the comments below.

#5 Could Rey Mysterio turn heel on his son Dominik in the first of 5 WWE RAW surprises this week?

#BooyakaBooyaka Calling all #WWE2K22 Fans!! Tune in tomorrow 1/24 at 10 A.M. PST on @WWEGames Twitter Spaces as I answer a few of your burning questions! You won’t want to miss it! #ItHitsDifferent 👊💥 https://t.co/gMeTj5k9RI

Listen, Rey Mysterio is the cover star for WWE 2K22, meaning that ideally, he should be the center of attention for the foreseeable future. That said, he hasn't even been a featured part of the show for a while. In fact, last week on WWE RAW, he even lost to AJ Styles in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match.

Could he potentially take his son out this week and set up a match for WrestleMania?

Rey Mysterio turning heel would be a huge deal because he's one of those quintessential babyfaces, the ultimate underdog. And maybe Dominik Mysterio could win his father's mask at WrestleMania while the living legend retires.

Sure, Rey Mysterio still performs at the highest level to this date, but it may be time to crown his successor, the next luchador megastar. This may be Dominik's breakout performance, allowing him to take his place at the top.

Edited by Debottam Saha
हिन्दी