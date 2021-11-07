WWE RAW - 5 Possible surprises - Big change in Survivor Series plans, Big face turn, Roman Reigns destroys potential Royal Rumble winner?

WWE RAW this week should be a very interesting affair for two different reasons. Most of the cast and crew is over in the United Kingdom putting on a show for those across the ocean. Meanwhile, WWE RAW airs from Louisville, Kentucky this week. That's the bad news.

But the good news is that the Survivor Series 2021 build is already underway. WWE announced the teams for the Survivor Series elimination matches on their official Twitter account. Expect a few developments on this front on this week's show.

So, with all of this said, here are five surprises that could potentially happen on the Red brand. They may not happen, but wouldn't it be cool, if it did?

#5 Roman Reigns crashes WWE RAW and takes down AJ Styles, setting up a future match

Vicky @PurpleMidneight We really could've had Seth Rollins and AJ Styles on the same got dang Survivor Series team. We really could've had Seth Rollins and AJ Styles on the same got dang Survivor Series team. https://t.co/aqryZYJWEu

It makes all the sense in the world for Universal Champion Roman Reigns to invade WWE RAW and take the fight to the red locker room. And when he does, chances are that he could run into AJ Styles. A future feud could be set up between Reigns and Styles because their previous matches have been absolutely astounding.

Of course, on this occasion, Roman Reigns obliterates AJ Styles and lays him lying in a heap in the middle of the ring, maybe writing him off television.

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_ The Tribal Chief laid waste to King Woods and Sir Kofi to close SmackDown this week! The Tribal Chief laid waste to King Woods and Sir Kofi to close SmackDown this week! https://t.co/wpaeauY9v7

How cool would it be if Styles and Reigns cross paths again, effectively turning The Phenomenal One into a babyface? The two men trade blows and this feud is forgotten until the Royal Rumble comes around.

AJ Styles wins the Royal Rumble and then the WrestleMania match is one between him and Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship!

