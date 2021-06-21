WWE RAW - 5 Possible Surprises- Bobby Lashley's next opponent revealed; ultimate betrayal; Drew McIntyre makes a big announcement

The episode of WWE RAW that follows Hell in a Cell will be one to watch out for. Not everyone was happy with how the pay-per-view played out, and most of the issues were on the WWE RAW side of things.

Yes, the finishes for two of the title matches on display came into question. Although the men and women on the WWE RAW roster tried their best, the creative team's output wasn't necessarily the best in their case.

Coming back to the original point, WWE RAW has to change the mindset of fans who were disappointed with Hell in a Cell with a whole bunch of surprises. We can only suggest some of them in this article and hope that they incorporate one or more of them during the three-hour-long broadcast following WWE Hell in a Cell.

Here are 5 surprises that could happen on WWE RAW this week.

#5 Bobby Lashley appears on WWE RAW and is interrupted by his next opponent

Who's next for Bobby Lashley? He is likely to find out on WWE RAW this week! So many talented performers could step up.

However, the most exciting confrontation at this time would be with Keith Lee. This is a man who's been missing in action, and if he's cleared to return, there's no better candidate for such a massive contest. Keith Lee and Bobby Lashley could tear it up for the WWE Championship.

Another great candidate for this role could be Kofi Kingston because of his ongoing storyline with MVP on WWE RAW.

Kofi Kingston vs Bobby Lashley would be a feud between a family man and a party animal, and the duality could make for compelling storytelling. In the ring too, both men can put on fantastic matches that could take the feud all the way to SummerSlam.

