WWE RAW - 5 Possible surprises- Major betrayal, Faction destroys Drew McIntyre, SmackDown Superstar makes an appearance

WWE RAW, by all accounts, was a good show last week and there's no reason why it shouldn't be the same case this week either! With Money in the Bank on the horizon, surprises galore could happen during the course of the show!

We shall list a few of them in this article, and we invite you to share your thoughts on them in the comments section below. As always, we are not insiders, so these WWE RAW surprises are not based on rumors we've heard!

Instead, we're just having fun and thinking of a few exciting WWE RAW scenarios. We invite you to chime in as well, try your hand at fantasy booking and just go wild in the comments.

#5 WWE RAW witnesses a stunning betrayal

Une dernière chance sera offerte à Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre et AJ Styles afin qu'ils se qualifient pour Money In The Bank.

Ce match triple menace aura lieu la semaine prochaine À RAW pic.twitter.com/TOiGfa03H3 — La Maladie Du Catch (@LMDCatch) June 22, 2021

As entertaining as they are, it is clear that Randy Orton and Riddle are no longer on the same page. Could Riddle cost Randy Orton another chance at qualifying for the Money in the Bank ladder match by interfering on WWE RAW this week? He could, as always, mean well, but just end up being the reason Orton loses his opportunity for the contract YET AGAIN!

#WWERaw: Riddle's inadvertent distraction cost Randy Orton his match against John Morrison and a spot in the men's #MITB ladder match. pic.twitter.com/iGdlawOXTM — This is Sports Entertainement (@SEWrestlingNews) June 22, 2021

Only this time, Randy Orton has had enough and he hits Riddle with the RKO on WWE RAW bringing their partnership to a premature end.

It could lead to a massive Randy Orton vs. Riddle feud for when WWE goes back on the road again, which should be a treat for fans. Two stars at the top of their game, working against each other, playing off their history with one guy as a clear babyface and another, a heel. As entertaining as this WWE RAW tandem is, they may work better against each other in a series of hard-hitting, nail-biting matches.

