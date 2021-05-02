WWE RAW - 5 Possible surprises - Major betrayal, Identity of Alexa Bliss' Lilly doll, Unexpected star answers open challenge 

After SmackDown knocked the ball out of the park, it's WWE RAW's turn. Unfortunately, it's an hour longer than its two-hour Friday night cousin, and the job of the creative team is significantly more difficult when it comes to keeping the viewer engaged.

But the extra hour also means the possibility of more surprises, which is why one or more of the twists mentioned in this article could happen. And if they do, WWE RAW could certainly become a lot more interesting.

If you have a moment, sound off in the comments section and let us know what you think of the surprises listed. Also, if you have your own fantasy booker hat on, what did you think of WWE RAW?

#5 Randy Orton assaults Riddle on WWE RAW and brings R-K-Bro to an unfortunate, untimely end

this was gold 😂 — Ali V (@svftw) May 1, 2021

The alliance between Riddle and Randy Orton is great. That said, we know that The Viper hunts alone, which is why we could see him deliver an RKO to his partner on this week's edition of WWE RAW, stunning the WWE Universe. Yes, this alliance could be short-lived, but the feud that emerges from it may go on, for a while.

Randy Orton has done it all in the pro wrestling business and it is time for him to prepare the next generation of talent to step up to the plate and hit a home run. Yes, an alliance with Riddle would have been a step forward in this regard, but a feud with him is two steps forward. This feud could extend all the way to Money in the Bank and a new star could be born, as a result.

So expect the unexpected on WWE RAW, because nobody ever sees an RKO coming!

1 / 5 NEXT