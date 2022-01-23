WWE RAW - 5 Potential Surprises - A retired legend returns ahead of The Royal Rumble; Miz invites another couple for a dream match 

The final WWE RAW episode before The Royal Rumble should be one for the ages. Some segments have already been announced and others may be announced as we get closer to the show.

The excitement is always at an all-time high as The Royal Rumble approaches. Yes, technically WrestleMania is the bigger show but because of its nature and its unpredictability, the Rumble match is just a lot more fun to watch. So, with that said, feel free to weigh in on potential surprises that could take place at the go-home episode of the red brand.

Also, remember that the brand split has been diluted significantly. We saw Big E and Kevin Owens on SmackDown this week, meaning that WWE RAW could also potentially see a few stars from the blue brand show up.

Enough talk. Let's dive straight into the picks we've shortlisted for this article.

#5 X-Pac returns to WWE RAW and announces that he'll be at the upcoming Royal Rumble

WWE @WWE



Superstars ... who wants a match with



#WWETheBump "I'll be ring-ready at the beginning of 2022 in case my phone rings!" @WWE Superstars ... who wants a match with @TheRealXPac ?! "I'll be ring-ready at the beginning of 2022 in case my phone rings!"@WWE Superstars ... who wants a match with @TheRealXPac?!#WWETheBump https://t.co/AFRjzovLKP

X-Pac announced recently that he'll be ring-ready by the start of the year on The Bump. Could he return this week, ahead of the Royal Rumble match, to announce that he'll be a part of the marquee event as well?

Many Superstars, including Corey Graves, have announced their desire to face a returning X-Pac, which could play out on this week's show. Could X-Pac have a showdown with someone from the current roster? If so, who do you think should take the legend on ahead of the Royal Rumble?

Sean Waltman paved the road for many smaller wrestlers to enter the business, and the pro wrestling landscape today is a reflection of his legacy. One has to believe that he would really love and relish yet another moment under the spotlight.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Arjun