WWE RAW - 5 potential surprises - The Miz's illegitimate secret is revealed, Former women's champion returns 

The go-home episode of WWE RAW ahead of Crown Jewel takes place tomorrow night, and it could shape up to be a stacked show.

There is still room for several matches to be announced for the show, but several storylines also need some explanation. Nikki Cross made her return last week on WWE RAW and took out most of the women's division. Meanwhile, The O.C. is searching for a female addition to possibly outclass The Judgment Day.

Seth Rollins is expected to defend his United States Championship at Crown Jewel, but his opponent is yet to be confirmed as of this writing.

The following list looks at just five surprises that could take place tomorrow night on Monday Night RAW.

#5. Omos sends a brutal message to Braun Strowman

Braun Strowman and Omos are set to collide at Crown Jewel. Ahead of the show, the two have been trying to one-up each other to prove who is the best. Last week on RAW, The Nigerian Giant was able to overcome four men, something that he will perhaps be looking to top this coming Monday.

Could Omos step into a much tougher Handicap Match this week on RAW in the hopes that he can prove he is the real monster in the company? Only time will tell.

#4. Rhea Ripley finally meets her match

Rhea Ripley has been causing issues for AJ Styles, Edge, and The Good Brothers for several weeks. The Nightmare has proved that she is now cleared to step back into the ring and meet her match. At Crown Jewel, Judgment Day will take on The O.C., but Ripley will be there to ensure an advantage for her stable.

This week's episode of RAW could see The Nightmare finally meet her match when she once again attempts to interfere, and The Glamazon possibly makes her return. The two women came to blows at Extreme Rules, and Ripley knocked Phoenix out. It has been long enough since the show for Phoenix to recover and get even with her rival.

#3. Nikki Cross continues to find victims

Nikki Cross returned last week on WWE RAW and reverted to her unhinged character from NXT. She attacked Bianca Belair and Damage CTRL last Monday and could decide to take out more women this week since the match for Crown Jewel has already been made.

Cross clearly just wants to fight, and she could be added to a storyline that isn't about the championship moving forward. Moreover, WWE now has so many women on the sidelines waiting to be brought back to TV.

#2. Seth Rollins unveils his new look - match is made official for Crown Jewel

Seth Rollins has been teasing a new look on social media over the past few days, and he could be set to unveil it on WWE RAW. This week's episode could also see Rollins' match for Crown Jewel announced, which could see him take on Mustafa Ali.

There is also a chance that the championship bout could be Fatal Four-Way, including Elias and Matt Riddle since the four men have been at odds in recent weeks. Moreover, WWE will likely want to include as many people as possible in the Saudi Arabia show.

#1. The Miz's secret is finally revealed on WWE RAW

The Miz has to reveal his secret this week on WWE RAW, or it will be exposed to him by Johnny Gargano. There is a chance that this could be a huge secret that the company has been underplaying.

During their time on NXT, Gargano was a father figure to Austin Theory, and Dexter Lumis was part of their family. It could be quite the swerve if it turns out that The Miz was actually his father. He could have taken Theory under his wing since the latter has been losing momentum as Mr. Money in the Bank since Mr. McMahon's departure.

Theory needs this, and while The A-Lister's secret could be much smaller, WWE loves their family drama angles.

Do you think there will be any big surprises this week on WWE RAW? Have your say in the comments section below.

