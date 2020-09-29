WWE RAW: 5 Reasons why Randy Orton destroyed Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, Christian, and The Big Show 

As WWE RAW went off the air, we saw the master of disguise, Randy Orton in a very curious avatar as he went into the lounge where Ric Flair, Christian, The Big Show, and Shawn Michaels were hanging out backstage at WWE RAW. Randy Orton would switch the lights off, and a flurry of chair shots would ensue.

Why did WWE choose to have WWE RAW go off the air with Randy Orton sneaking out of the arena in a suspicious manner? Here are five theories that may essentially help you make some sense of it all, ladies, and gentlemen.

#5 Randy Orton took his revenge against Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, Christian, and The Big Show for their actions at WWE Clash of Champions 2020

If you caught WWE Clash of Champions already, you have probably already seen what an important part Christian, The Big Show, Shawn Michaels, and Ric Flair played when it came to helping Drew McIntyre remain the WWE Champion. So, let's get the obvious reason out of the way first.

Randy Orton attacked these legends because, in his eyes, they had done him wrong, even though he started it with all of these men.

Make Way! The Naitch Is Coming, And This Time I’m An Ambulance Ridin’ Son Of A Gun! WOOOOO! #clashofchampions pic.twitter.com/OvibqqmzOu — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) September 28, 2020

The very fact that Ric Flair, The Big Show, Shawn Michaels, and Christian had been announced for WWE RAW should have been a big indication that they were going to be decimated. And who better than Randy Orton for a role like this, considering his interaction with these men over the past weeks. Were you a fan of this angle?