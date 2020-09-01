WWE RAW - 5 Reasons why Randy Orton will clash with Drew McIntyre again at Clash of Champions 2020

After what was an episode of WWE RAW that had its share of positives and negatives (an equal share), the main event saw Randy Orton facing Keith Lee and Seth Rollins in a triple threat match. The winner would go on to face Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship at Clash of Champions 2020.

At the end of the night, it was Randy Orton who persevered and will go on to face Drew McIntyre, his SummerSlam opponent, once again at WWE Clash of Champions 2020. Earlier in the night on WWE RAW, Randy Orton defeated Kevin Owens with an RKO after the latter was pulverized by Aleister Black.

So, why did Randy Orton stand tall and ominous at the end of WWE RAW and why is he in the title picture against Drew McIntyre at Clash of Champions 2020, you ask? Well, here are five reasons why.

#5 The Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre rivalry is far from over

I'm not top of the mountain, I am the mountain. Thank you everyone for your continued support #AndStill #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/gB2q8iS6B7 — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) August 24, 2020

If you remember Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton from SummerSlam 2020, the match ended via a roll-up, meaning that the two men were not done with one another. And the very next night on WWE RAW, we saw the fallout of the match, as Drew McIntyre was written off WWE RAW thanks to a kayfabe injury. And now, one assumes that this will be the final chapter in the whole Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre saga.

This looks insane. Can’t wait to walk into the #WWEThunderdome as WWE Champion, and leave as WWE Champion. Roll on #SummerSlam https://t.co/4tEWE080M0 — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) August 21, 2020

Do not even be surprised if Randy Orton goes on to defeat Drew McIntyre to become the brand new WWE Champion. Not only will this get him one step closer to Ric Flair's record, but it will also set the stage for Drew McIntyre to get his big win back when fans are back in the arena again.