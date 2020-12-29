WWE RAW: 5 reasons why The Miz was given the Money in the Bank briefcase back

It actually happened. The Miz is Mr. Money in the Bank again. The Miz only technically won the briefcase from the ladder match once in 2010, but he defeated Otis (thanks to a little assistance from Tucker) in 2020 to become a two-time Money in the Bank holder.

As we know, The Miz cashed in at TLC but failed to win the WWE Championship from Drew McIntyre. Except that's where the loophole was in the storyline - The Miz never technically cashed in the briefcase himself. It was his tag team partner John Morrison who did so. Adam Pearce informed The Miz on RAW that because John Morrison told the referee about the cash-in, it doesn't count.

The Miz now holds the Money in the Bank briefcase again. It's hard to imagine him failing again, although it's possible. The big question is as to whether WWE is doing damage to The Miz by having him hold the Money in the Bank briefcase for the third time in ten years. Here are a few reasons why The Miz is Mr. Money in the Bank again.

#5. To start 2021 with a bang - The Miz as WWE Champion could be that

The Miz at TLC 2020

It's hard to imagine anyone dethroning Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship, but there could be a way to do it while protecting him. Would WWE give The Miz back the MITB briefcase if they intended for him to fail again? Probably. But we just finished the final RAW of 2020 - the most unique year in WWE history.

Nobody knows how 2021 will turn out, including WWE. What better way to start the first RAW of the year with a bang? It doesn't even have to be an important title reign - just one to draw eyes on the show due to the falling ratings.