WWE RAW: 5 reasons why AJ Styles 'exposed' The Undertaker

Rohit Nath FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

An interesting promo

AJ Styles vs The Undertaker at WrestleMania 36 is essentially set in stone, pending the signing of contracts. That's official for next week, but Styles' promo was different from anything he had cut before.

He expressed his frustration over The Undertaker costing him the Tuwaiq Trophy at WWE Super ShowDown 2020 and then costing him his match against Aleister Black at Elimination Chamber.

While many superstars have told The Undertaker about how he lost his mystique, Styles went a step extra. He acknowledged him by his real name Mark Callaway and trashed him for not sticking to his retirement in 2017 - something he dubbed as a "beautiful and perfect" moment.

He even said that Undertaker should have retired in 2014 after he lost his streak to Brock Lesnar and brought up Michelle McCool - his wife. But why did AJ Styles take a step extra and expose The Undertaker? Here's why:

#5. To 'humanize' him and a possible character change

The Undertaker at Super ShowDown 2020

The Undertaker has always been a character that relied on his mystique. The only time when he didn't have the same aura was during his "Ameican Bad**s" and "Big Evil" gimmick. However, he soon realized that The Deadman is his ultimate persona - the greatest character in pro wrestling and he would switch back - and he hasn't gone back in 15-16 years since.

There were mumblings in 2017 about possibly returning to his biker character but that didn't materialize. While we don't outright expect a change in character, the idea behind humanizing The Undertaker the way he did was likely to have The Undertaker take a different form ahead of this fresh rivalry.

It would be long overdue since The Undertaker doesn't appear as though he wants to retire anytime soon.

1 / 5 NEXT