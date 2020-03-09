5 Reasons why Sami Zayn won the Intercontinental Championship at WWE Elimination Chamber 2020

Rohit Nath FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

A big twist at Elimination Chamber?

Sami Zayn has done it. The 3-on-1 handicap stipulation that Braun Strowman found himself in always seemed to be one that would end up costing him the title and that's exactly what happened.

Sami Zayn got the pin after hitting a Helluva Kick from a suplex position. The victory marked 1,853 days since Sami Zayn last won a title - a little over five years ago. What makes it more interesting is that he could be the Champion walking into WWE WrestleMania 36 and that appears to be the direction.

So why did Sami Zayn win the Championship over Shinsuke Nakamura or Cesaro? There are a few reasons why and here are some of them:

#5. His first singles title on the main roster

Long overdue

It's quite shocking that Sami Zayn took four years to win his first singles title since debuting on WWE's "main roster". He was the heart and soul of NXT during his run there, having a great story culminating in an NXT Championship run.

However, his run on RAW and SmackDown has been a different story altogether - constantly being underutilized after the first 5-6 months of his main roster run. He challenged for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 32 and over a month later at Extreme Rules - facing The Miz, Cesaro, and Kevin Owens in an instant classic.

While he was out with an injury for a long time between 2018-2019, his run never materialized to its full potential, both as a heel and a babyface. It feels long overdue that he won his first singles title and interesting, he defeated another man who won his first singles title just over a month ago.

Sami Zayn became one of the few men to have a pinfall over Braun Strowman.

1 / 5 NEXT