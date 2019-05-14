WWE RAW: 5 Reasons why Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross are a team now

Why are Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross a team now?

This week's episode of RAW came to us from the United Kingdom and more often than not, the UK shows just turn out to be massive disappointments. However, this week's show had its share of good, bad and interesting moments.

I'd certainly say that the alliance between Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss qualifies in the very final category. It will be very interesting indeed to see where this alliance potentially goes, after this.

But why was the decision made to pair Alexa Bliss with Nikki Cross? I mean their gimmicks are so dissimilar from each other that it makes for a very unique pairing.

Here is my personal assessment of the situation. Please leave a comment and let me know your thoughts as well.

#5 No more SAnitY

Simply put, SAnitY was an experiment that worked well in NXT and could have potentially even have worked in the main roster. They just never got a chance to shine like they did on the black and yellow brand. And now, all the gentlemen in the faction are scattered, not knowing what the future holds for them.

Nikki Cross was a big part of SAnitY in NXT and it was a breath of stale air (I mean this in a good way, in line with their gimmick) because not enough factions have a woman in them. She added a very different sort of dynamic to the faction but has hardly been used on TV since she got called up. No, she wasn't even a part of SAnitY in the main roster.

Well, Eric Young, Alexander Wolfe and big Killian Dain are all on different brands right now and SAnitY is no more. Which means that Cross needed something new to do and this seemed like the right fit for her.

