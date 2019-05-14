×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE RAW: 5 Reasons why Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross are a team now 

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
1.51K   //    14 May 2019, 09:07 IST

Why are Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross a team now?
Why are Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross a team now?

This week's episode of RAW came to us from the United Kingdom and more often than not, the UK shows just turn out to be massive disappointments. However, this week's show had its share of good, bad and interesting moments.

I'd certainly say that the alliance between Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss qualifies in the very final category. It will be very interesting indeed to see where this alliance potentially goes, after this.

But why was the decision made to pair Alexa Bliss with Nikki Cross? I mean their gimmicks are so dissimilar from each other that it makes for a very unique pairing.

Here is my personal assessment of the situation. Please leave a comment and let me know your thoughts as well.

#5 No more SAnitY

Simply put, SAnitY was an experiment that worked well in NXT and could have potentially even have worked in the main roster. They just never got a chance to shine like they did on the black and yellow brand. And now, all the gentlemen in the faction are scattered, not knowing what the future holds for them.

Nikki Cross was a big part of SAnitY in NXT and it was a breath of stale air (I mean this in a good way, in line with their gimmick) because not enough factions have a woman in them. She added a very different sort of dynamic to the faction but has hardly been used on TV since she got called up. No, she wasn't even a part of SAnitY in the main roster.

Well, Eric Young, Alexander Wolfe and big Killian Dain are all on different brands right now and SAnitY is no more. Which means that Cross needed something new to do and this seemed like the right fit for her.

1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
WWE Raw Alexa Bliss Nikki Cross
Advertisement
5 Reasons why WWE teased a Finn Balor-Alexa Bliss storyline romance on WWE RAW
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Nikki Cross and Bray Wyatt will work together
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW: 5 Reasons why Alexa Bliss is the WrestleMania 35 host
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW Spoilers: Raw superstar debuts new gimmick
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why Alexa Bliss is better than Charlotte Flair
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW: 5 Reasons why Braun Strowman destroyed EC3
RELATED STORY
WWE Raw: 4 biggest questions after Alexa Bliss defeated Bayley on her return
RELATED STORY
4 WWE Superstars who Alexa Bliss has faced but never defeated
RELATED STORY
5 Best "Team Little Big" Moments: Braun Strowman & Alexa Bliss
RELATED STORY
5 male superstars who could be the next guest on A Moment of Bliss
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us